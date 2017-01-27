Chief Keef’s Locked Up — But Will He Make $500k Bail To Perform At NOLA Fest?

Courtesy of Instagram

This is not good! Chief Keef is due to perform at NOLA Flood Fest Saturday Jan. 28, but will he make bail in time to get to the show?

The clock is ticking for rapper Keith Cozart aka Chief Keef, 21! He was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 by the Los Angeles Police Department after a week long search for him due to his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery. The problem is Chief is expected to perform on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the NOLA Flood Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana. His bail is set at $500,000. Can he fork up the cash in time to make it to Studio 223 in time?

DOGS A photo posted by Chief Keef (@chieffkeeffsossa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

Keef has been accused of being involved in a home invasion robbery against his former producer Ramsay The Great. “I ain’t never claim to be a gangster, none of that or nothing. I always just claimed to be a producer,” Ramsay said in a video about the robbery, “Y’all can say I’m a rat or whatever y’all wanna do. But hey, see you in court. He stole me $1600, he stole my ring, he stole my Rolex. I just think someone with $6 million would be a little bit smarter about their actions and showing their face. That’s just not smart,” Ramsay said in a video that featured him in a neck-brace as his face was bloody and bruised.

The LAPD confirmed Chief’s involvement in the robbery. “There was a home invasion robbery that happened Jan. 19 where two male black males entered the home with assault riffles,” the LAPD Media Relations said. “There was a search and arrest warrant issued at the 5100 block of Otis. Both suspects were taken into custody and I can confirm that one of the suspects is Keith Cozart. The bail $500,000.” Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chief will make his NOLA performance? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.