Chief Keef Arrested For Robbing & Assaulting Former Music Producer

Chief Keef is no longer a wanted man! The cops have finally arrested him for allegedly pulling a home invasion where he broke in and violently beat up his former music producer. Now he’s cooling it in jail, looking at robbery and assault charges. Keep reading for all the details.

Uh oh! Rapper Chief Keef, 21, has finally been arrested after cops have been looking for him for the past week. He was allegedly involved in a home invasion at his former producer Ramsay the Great‘s place, and authorities got a search warrant for his home Jan. 26. They took Keef and another man away in handcuffs, and the guys are now sitting in jail facing assault and robbery charges.

Ramsay accused Keef and four other guys of breaking into his home and beating the crap out of him following a phone argument. He even posted a video of his busted up visage and told the story of how it all went down. He claims that they broke down his door and started punching his face, while one of the crew threatened him with an AK-47. “I ain’t never claim to be a gangster, none of that or nothing. I always just claimed to be a producer. Y’all can say I’m a rat or whatever y’all wanna do. But hey, see you in court. He stole me $1600, he stole my ring, he stole my Rolex. I just think someone with $6 million would be a little bit smarter about their actions and showing their face. That’s just not smart,” he said in a video that showed his bloody and beaten face.

#ChiefKeef and #Tadoe Arrested On Home Invasion and Assault In LA 😱 Click link in bio for story #freesosa A photo posted by Kollege Kidd (@kollegekidd) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Ramsay has taken some heat from the rap community after he posted the video accusing Keef of robbing and beating him. Some fans said they didn’t believe that Keef was behind what happened to him, while others accused him of getting into an accident and blaming Keef. He’s even been called a snitch and a rat, but he vowed that his claims were true.

#RamsayThaGreat reacts to having #ChiefKeef and #Tadoe arrested for #homeinvasion and #assault 😱🤔 #FreeSosa #FreeChiefKeef A video posted by Kollege Kidd (@kollegekidd) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

The music producer defiantly took to his Instagram after news of the arrest broke, saying in a video that, “This is Chief Keef’s fault. If he didn’t do this to me, he wouldn’t be going to jail. He run up on my crib, jumped me, robbed me,” and that “I told you this was going down.” We spoke to the LAPD and they said there wasn’t anyone named Keith Cozart — Keef’s real name — in custody, so we’ll keep you posted on any new developments.

