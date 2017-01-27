Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & More Celebs Who Proudly Flaunt Their ‘Flaws’

Courtesy of Instagram

Nobody’s perfect! Even your favorite stars like, Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner get blemishes, scars, or stretch marks. And, what makes these celebs the ultimate role models is the fact that they proudly flaunt their imperfections! See which A-list stars aren’t afraid to expose it all…

Do you actually think all of your favorite A-list stars are perfect? Do you think that they don’t get an unexpected pimple, dark circles, dry skin, or a stretch mark or two once in a while? Well — Think again! Beauty comes in all different shapes, sizes, colors, personalities and more. AND, although celebs may live very different lives than some of us, they still deal with the same bodily mishaps that we do. SO, check out our gallery above to see Hollywood’s hottest celebs — unedited, unfiltered and completely real!

Kim Kardashian, 36, Chrissy Teigen, 31, Lena Dunham, 30, Ariana Grande, 23, Kylie Jenner, 19, and many more stars have taken to social media to blatantly show off their sunburn, stretch marks, scars and other “flaws.” We have to give these stunning celebs a major shout out, because they’ve continued to be great role models by showing us that it’s important to embrace every imperfection. These women are proud of their bodies no matter what, and you should be too!

Kylie Jenner has a huge scar on her left thigh, and it’s extremely visible in most of her photos (above). However, it hasn’t stopped her from showing off her gorgeous, toned legs and it shouldn’t! The reality star opened up about how she got the brutal scar in a fan Q&A back in 2011. She revealed that it came from a game of hide-and-seek with her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, when she [Kylie] was just 5-years-old. Ky confessed that during their childhood game, she was hiding (obviously) and had to climb onto a sharp pole. Unfortunately, she slipped and the pole went right into her leg. Ouch! The stunning star has even admitted time and time again on Instagram that she “loves” her scar. You go, girl!

Chrissy Teigen — Our favorite funny celeb on Instagram, makes our day whenever she logs on to social media! She’s outspoken, she’s wild, and she’s not afraid to post hilarious, embarrassing, or real photos! On Jan. 18, 2017, Chrissy took to Twitter to reveal her “stretchies” for the world to see — aka, stretch marks on her inner thighs. She was instantly praised for her candidness and ability to embrace everything about her body. And, we have to say the photo (in our gallery) was beautiful!

We have to talk about Ashley Graham, 28! It’s no secret that the gorgeous plus-size model has been an advocate for body acceptance and body image, but she really stuck it to her haters on Jan. 25, 2017, when she posted a photo of just her cellulite and stretch marks to Instagram! “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either,” Ashley captioned the revealing photo (which is in our gallery).

This photo was just one of the many ways Ashley’s stepped up to the plate to be a strong voice for body positivity. Ashley’s stayed true to herself, while being pressure to lose weight throughout her modeling career, and she’s never afraid to speak about it. And, for that, we thank you, Ashley! What a role model! Now, go check out all of the incredible celebs who haven’t been afraid to flaunt what they got!

