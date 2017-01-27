Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & More Celebs Who Proudly Flaunt Their ‘Flaws’

Courtesy of Instagram

Nobody’s perfect! Even your favorite stars like, Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner get blemishes, scars, or stretch marks. And, what makes these celebs the ultimate role models is the fact that they proudly flaunt their imperfections! See which A-list stars aren’t afraid to expose it all…

Do you actually think all of your favorite A-list stars are perfect? Do you think that they don’t get an unexpected pimple, dark circles, dry skin, or a stretch mark or two once in a while? Well — Think again! Beauty comes in all different shapes, sizes, colors, personalities and more. AND, although celebs may live very different lives than some of us, they still deal with the same bodily mishaps that we do. SO, check out our gallery above to see Hollywood’s hottest celebs — unedited, unfiltered and completely real!

Kim Kardashian, 36, Chrissy Teigen, 31, Lena Dunham, 30, Ariana Grande, 23, Kylie Jenner, 19, and many more stars have taken to social media to blatantly show off their sunburn, stretch marks, scars and other “flaws.” We have to give these stunning celebs a major shout out, because they’ve continued to be great role models by showing us that it’s important to embrace every imperfection. These women are proud of their bodies no matter what, and you should be too!

Kylie Jenner has a huge scar on her left thigh, and it’s extremely visible in most of her photos. However, it hasn’t stopped her from showing off her gorgeous, toned legs and it shouldn’t! The reality star opened up about how she got the brutal scar in a fan Q&A back in 2011. She revealed that it came from a game of hide-and-seek with her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, when she [Kylie] was just 5-years-old. Ky confessed that during their childhood game, she was hiding (obviously) and had to climb onto a sharp pole. Unfortunately, she slipped and the pole went right into her leg. Ouch! The stunning star has even admitted time and time again on Instagram that she “loves” her scar. You go, girl!

Chrissy Teigen — Our favorite funny celeb on Instagram, makes our day whenever she logs on to social media! She’s outspoken, she’s wild, and she’s not afraid to post hilarious, embarrassing, or real photos! On Jan. 18, 2017, Chrissy took to Twitter to reveal her “stretchies” for the world to see — aka, stretch marks on her inner thighs. She was instantly praised for her candidness and ability to embrace everything about her body. And, we have to say the photo was beautiful!

