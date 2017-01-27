Carrie Fisher Made Harrison Ford Promise To ‘Sing’ For Her Oscars Tribute

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher had a request for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before she died: for Harrison Ford to sing during her ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Wait until you hear how she got the idea in the first place.

Before her sudden passing at 60 in December, Carrie Fisher always seemed to be making casual requests in regards to what needed to happen should she die. And in a recently unearthed interview, discovered by ABC News, the Star Wars star had even considered how she would appear In Memoriam at the Academy Awards.

“I asked [Harrison Ford, 74]… you know how [the Oscars] have the, uh, the reel on all the people that died? I asked him if he would be in my death reel and if he would sing,” she quipped with the men of Rebel Force Radio, a podcast dedicated to the world George Lucas created. She then elaborates on the request, “It’s just something I want.” Fisher had famously written her own obituary headline years ago. It read, “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

You have to watch the video above to hear which song she requested of the Indiana Jones stud. What’s more interesting is where Carrie’s inspiration for her death wish came from. “They did that thing with John Hughes,” she explains. “They brought out all these actors that had worked with him. So I figure, you know, they’ll bring out… depending on, of course, when it happens… there’s a lot of people they can bring out.”

The news that the actress, and daughter of Debbie Reynolds, had a limitless sense of humor should lift fans up if they’re still grieving. The sarcastic tone of her every day life is highlighted in the recent HBO documentary film Bright Lights. Sadly enough, Reynolds passed away, just one day after her daughter, on Dec 28, 2016.

