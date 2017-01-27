‘DWTS’: Carrie Ann Inaba Answers 5 Key Questions 

REX/Shutterstock

If you want all the hottest ‘DWTS’ scoop, then Carrie Ann Inaba is your lady! The pro-dancer turned TV star has been judging the hit show since 2005, so she has the inside track. I sat down with Carrie and asked her 5 key DWTS questions — read on for her answers!

Carrie Ann Inaba has been sitting in the DWTS hot seat since the show’s premiere in the U.S. on June 1, 2005. The recently engaged 49-year-old brings some much needed female insight to the judging table, balancing-out perfectly with co-judges, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. With 12-years experience under her glittery belt, the Hawaiian-born beauty has seen it all — so she was my first choice when it came to finding out the answers to all my pressing Dancing With the Stars questions!

1. Kim Kardashian was on DWTS when she was just becoming famous — what surprised you about her?

Everyone had really high expectations for [Kim Kardashian] on the show. She was actually just a sweet shy young girl who didn’t really feel that comfortable dancing. She looked beautiful always though.

2. What really happened on the night that anti-Ryan Lochte demonstrators crashed the show this past season?

[Ryan Lochte] had just finished his dance and he came over to the judges stand to get his score, and I saw a man walking directly towards him. He walked right by Ryan though as if he was trying to get to the camera because he had a message. I alerted security — my mama bear kicked in!

I thought he was a little too close to Ryan and [Cheryl Burke]. And then our security guards came in and removed the protesters from the building. It was a peaceful protest. I think it’s OK for people to protest but maybe not on Dancing With the Stars because we’re trying to keep it fun. It’s a dancing show, we like to have fun.

3. Chris Brown or Bruno Mars — who’s your favorite hip hop dancer?

Chris Brown is a great dancer, but Bruno Mars is an amazing dancer! It’s about his swagger. I have to claim him for a minute — he has the Hawaiian swagger. Bruno’s got the music in his body — there’s some people who have it, there’s some people who dance to the music — Bruno is the music.

4. Robert Herjavek and Kym Johnson got married this past summer — could you tell they were falling in love during filming of the show?

Yes. I think I called it first! I think I told [Robert Herjavek] to ‘get a room!’ [He and Kym Johnson] had obvious, palpable chemistry. I’m so happy for them that they got married. They are so cute together.

5. Laurie Hernandez was the recent season winner — why did she take the crystal ball?

I believe that [Laurie Hernandez] rehearsed quite a bit. It was a very competitive season last year. The athletes tend to do better because they understand rehearsal and they know how to get in there deep. People that come at it from a non-athletic background struggle because they don’t realize how physically taxing it is — and then the emotions start to take you and you’re physically tired. That said, we’ve had gymnasts before who haven’t won, because it’s a partner sport — and they’re used to performing solo. So for everyone it’s a slightly different journey.

HollywoodLifers, season 27 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere March 20. will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.