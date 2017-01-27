It’s never fun to run into an ex — especially after you throw the engagement ring they gave you in their face. Unfortunately for Caroline, Stefan shows up to her house in tonight’s episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Watch this super awkward sneak peek!

“I told you to stay way from me, what are you doing here?” Caroline angrily asks Stefan in a new clip from tonight’s episode. “I made a mistake, I’m here to convince you to marry me,” he answers. For just a moment, you can see a little glisten of excitement in Caroline’s eye — just long enough for Stefan to let out a laugh and a “Nah.”

So, why is he there? “Cade and I had a little chat, and it turns out Hell needs more souls than I’ve been providing, and it’s time for Damon to do his part,” he tells Caroline, who is standing in front of Damon, idly sitting in a chair in the living room. Bonnie and Sybil are also there, trying to wake Damon up as he’s trapped inside his own mind.

Naturally, Stefan isn’t okay with any of this and calls them out for failing. “Damon’s humanity is on, which means that he’s all emo, afraid of owning up to what he did when it was off,” he tells them — you know probably referring to killing Tyler. That makes sense since we know Tyler and Sheriff Forbes show up in this week’s episode, most likely in his head, once Bonnie and Caroline somehow get into there.

You’re probably also wondering what Sybil is doing there? Well, she needs the Maxwell bell before Seline uses it… so she’s basically just there to try and use things to her advantage. What else is new? Is anyone else super uncomfortable with Ripper Stefan and Sybil teaming up?

The Vampire Diaries airs tonight on The CW at 8PM ET.