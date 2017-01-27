Britney Spears Posts Sexy Lingerie Pic After Flaunting Her Racy Tattoos

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

It’s her prerogative! Britney Spears posted a sizzling lingerie-clad photo on Jan. 26, only one day after flaunting her racy hip tattoos. The pop star looks absolutely flawless, while showing off more skin than ever before! Feast your eyes on her beauty, here!

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears, 35, turned up the heat by sharing a scantily-clad photo with her followers on Jan. 26, wearing nothing but lacy black lingerie. In the jaw-dropping snap, taken by photographer Denise Truscello, the pop-star rocks a pair of sky-high heels and a bohemian inspired hat while showing off her insanely toned figure. Her seductive gaze is the perfect final touch, proving she’s feeling more confident than ever. This racy snap comes hours after the songstress shared another risqué photo, flaunting her edgy nether-region tattoos.

Britney nearly broke the internet on Jan. 25, after sharing another sexy portrait on Twitter saying, “First selfie in a while.” In the sultry snap, the “Womanizer” songstress shows off her sun-kissed tummy, in addition to the cross and starburst tattoos on the left and right side of her hip. She’s clearly been hitting the gym like crazy, trying to stay fit for her hugely popular Las Vegas residency shows at Planet Hollywood. The pop star has even been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her grueling workouts, doing squats, weighted bar lifts and more to get summer ready.

After seeing these photos, we’re sure her beau Sam Asghari is out there drooling somewhere. She recently dished about meeting the sexy dancer on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she said on AMP 103.7. “He goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’” Looks like these two are staying on course, despite the recent cheating allegations against him. We’re glad to see her so blissful these days!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by these sultry photos of Britney? Let us know!

