Beyonce Pregnant & Flaunting Baby Bump? Shocking New Ivy Park Video Has Fans Talking

Are Mr and Mrs Knowles adding to the Beehive? Well, looks like they could be — at least according to what’s alleged to be the new Ivy Park ad campaign, where Beyonce is seen proudly flaunting a baby bump! HollywoodLife.com has all the details.

Seems like Blue Ivy will be getting a little brother or sister in a few months time! A new video surfaced Jan. 27. which appears to show Beyonce sporting a very noticeable baby bump! The video has since been removed, but, not before screen grabs were taken — and the Beehive is buzzing with news that baby number 2 is on the way!

“Beyonce Knowles is PREGNANT — she low key announced her pregnancy just a few moments ago,” MediaTakeOut.com posted along with the video. “No Bey didn’t make a formal announcement. She merely showed up in her new Ivy Park ad – sporting a CLEAR baby bump. Check out the below pics as evidence.” Beyonce fan sites quickly rallied behind the site’s pregnancy report — claiming that was the reason the video was taken down.

One Twitter fan site, called Formation, alleges, ‘We can EXCLUSIVELY CONFIRM that Beyonce is PREGNANT with her second child. That’s why her team deleted the new Ivy Park ad.” However, others remain a little bit more skeptical on the matter! Several of MediaTakeOut’s commenters slammed the report — as one pointed out, “shhhhhiiiiid according to MTO she been pregnant for 4 and a half years.” Oh snap!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, rumors that the singer is expecting her second child with hubby Jay-Z, 47, have been swirling for a few weeks now. According to Life & Style, the 35-year-old is roughly four months along in her pregnancy. “She feels like she has been trying to have a second baby since Blue was born,” a source told the magazine.

“Her dream has finally come true.” Adding to the rumor mill, Beyonce has been spotted recently wearing baggy and loose clothing — and, was snapped holding on to what some speculate as being a growing baby bump, while leaving Son-of-a-Gun restaurant in L.A. earlier this month.

