Bella Hadid Continues Flaunting Nipples: Message To The Weeknd? — Sexy New Pic

Ever since The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were first photographed together, the singer’s ex, Bella Hadid, seems to be dressing sexier than ever! Now, she’s gone out of her way to show off one of her recent nipple-baring looks on Instagram, and we have to wonder if she’s secretly hoping The Weeknd will see!

Bella Hadid, 20, just can’t get enough of the stunning embellished Dior dress she wore to an event in Paris on Jan. 24 — days later, she’s still showing off the ensemble on Instagram. The supermodel wore the completely sheer gown with nothing underneath, putting her nipples on full display, and she didn’t try to hide them in her days-later social media posting.

“Thank you @Dior for always making me feel like a princess,” she captioned the sultry photo, in which she slicks back her hair with both hands and sticks out her chest. Super sexy!

This is just one of the racy looks Bella has been photographed rockin’ lately, and the timing of her sexy style is quite interesting, as it’s come following the reveal of her ex, The Weeknd’s, hot new romance with Selena Gomez, 24. Just two months after the 20-year-old broke up with her man, he was photographed on a date with Selena, where they were caught packing on the PDA and even kissing!

After the date night, The Weeknd jetted off to New York, where he attended the same concert as Bella. It was far from a romantic reunion, though, as he was right back in L.A. just days later with Selena! They were finally photographed together again on Jan. 25, holding hands outside a Dave & Buster’s. Look away, Bella!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella is trying to send a message to The Weeknd? Or could she care less?

