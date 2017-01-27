Basketball Player’s Eyeball Pops Out Of Socket Mid-Game — Horrific Video

Warning: Do NOT watch this if gory things make you queasy! New Zealand Breakers basketball player, Akil Mitchell, suffered a brutal injury during a game earlier this week — his eye completely popped out of its socket as he was pushed to the ground. You have to see this crazy video to believe it!

Akil Mitchell, 24, was jumping up for a rebound for the New Zealand Breakers, when an opponent poked him in the eye and completely gauged his eyeball out. As the 24-year-old fell to the ground, cameras caught his eye coming out of the socket, and he gripped his face in pain, writhing on the court as he awaited medical attention.

The injury was absolutely horrific, and the cameras strayed from zooming in again to keep the gory footage off-air. Akil’s teammates gathered around and urged medical help to hurry up. Finally, trainers arrived, and Akil was rushed to the hospital.

Luckily, the American basketball player was okay, and it turns out that the injury looked much worse than it actually was. “With the palm of my hand, I felt my eyeball on the side of my face,” he recalled to Radio Sport. “I could still see out of the eye. I remember thinking, oh man. This is kinda bad. But I actually felt it kind of out of place and that’s when I kind of freaked out a little bit.”

The paramedics gave Akil pain medication and saline solution, then quickly slid his eye back in place. He was released from the hospital on Jan. 26, and took to Twitter to joke about the situation by posting the ‘eyes’ emoji.

“Too soon? Lol,” he asked. “Thanks for all the love, well wishes and prayers tonight. I’m home and seeing fine, more tests tomorrow.” Phew, we’re so glad he’s okay!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe this happened to Akil?! Are you surprised he tweeted so soon afterward?