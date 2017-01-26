Lili Reinhart: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing ‘Riverdale’s Betty Cooper

Lili Reinhart is taking on the role of Betty Cooper, the girl next door who appears much more innocent that she actually is. So who is the actress taking the role? Here’s everything you need to know about Lili, just a small-town gal from Ohio!

1. At 20 years old, Lili Reinhart has always had a love for acting and performing. She took dance classes for 10 years and signed with her first agency in Cleveland at only 11!

2. While she attempted to move to LA at 18, she left after five months when she couldn’t find a job. She moved back on Jan. 8, 2016 — almost exactly a year ago.

3. Beginning in 2010, Lili starred in short films and even appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She’s also starred in the 2013 film, Forever’s End and the TV movie, Cocked. As for TV, she also starred in Surviving Jack in 2014.

4. Lili does have a political side. She shared a photo holding a sign that said, “Love Trumps Hate” before the election. She also posted a photo just a few days ago with her TV mother, Madchen Amick, writing, “These pussies grab back.”

5. She hasn’t always been a blonde! If you scroll back through the actress’ Instagram page, she actually once had very dark brown hair — and a boyfriend. He’s not tagged in any photos, but she has tweeted about him as well; it’s not confirmed whether or not they’re still together or not.

