Nina Agdal: 5 Things To Know About Leonardo DiCaprio’s Sexy Model Girlfriend

Nina Agdal is the hottest person on the planet! Leonardo DiCaprio’s sexy model girlfriend is steaming things up in the 2017 edition of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ and now we have to know everything about her. Here are 5 key facts to know about the hot Danish model!

1. Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio have been dating for almost a year!

Nina and Leonardo’s romance kicked off in May 2016. There were rumors they’d been in a relationship in 2014, but that fizzled out. Nina and Leonardo reignited things in 2016 after getting flirty in the Hamptons, the Bahamas, and Ibiza. The couple stays mostly private, but they were spotted out again in Jan. 2017 in Cabo. Despite cheating rumors, Nina and Leonardo proved they’re still going strong! Nina previously dated model Reid Heidenry and The Wanted’s Max George.

2. Her big modeling break was the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She made her first appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2012. She was named the issue’s “Rookie of the Year.” Nina also appeared alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge on the 50th anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2014. Nina has taken things to the next level in the upcoming 2017 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit by posing topless and in a chain bikini!

3. She starred in one sexy Super Bowl ad.

Nina followed in the footsteps of Charlotte McKinney and Kim Kardashian by starring in the 2013 Super Bowl commercial for Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s in 2013. In the ad, Nina is in a tiny bikini on the beach. She takes a huge bite out of a codfish sandwich before taking off her bikini top. It’s SO HOT.

4. She’s making moves in movies, too!

Nina made an appearance in Joseph Gordon Levitt’s film Don Jon in 2013. She also starred in the Entourage movie as Bridgite.

5. She’s a foodie!

Nina loves food. “I am like the girl in the corner that [my friends] send their plates to,” she told Yahoo. “They are like, ‘Do you want the rest of it?’ And I’ll eat it.” She loves spicy food and Tabasco sauce on her salads.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nina and Leo will make it? Let us know!