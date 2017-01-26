SAG Awards 2017: When & How You Can Watch The Major Award Show

Courtesy of Screen Actor's Guild

If you’re one of those people dying to watch the incredible SAG Awards on Jan. 29 but have NO idea where to start — listen up! Award season can be a hectic time, so we’ve gathered all the crucial info. Find out when and how you can tune in, right here!

IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING, GUYS! The race towards the Oscars is well underway, with the annual SAG Awards only contributing to the already overwhelming selection of talent. With so many awards going on at once, it can be hard to keep up with your favorite stars — but that’s why we’re here! The SAG Awards kicks off from Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. It will be broadcast live on TNT, TBS, and truTV at 8PM ET. The pre-shows and red carpet begin at 5:30PM ET, so that’s where you’ll get to see all the amazing fashion!

Ever since the nominee list went viral on Dec. 13, we’ve been daydreaming of seeing all our favorite actor and actresses in action. A few of our most cherished are Kerry Washington, Bryan Cranston, Uzo Aduba, Ty Burrell, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling — the list goes on and on! La La Land was already such a huge hit at the Golden Globes, so it’s safe to assume that Ryan and Emma will take home additional awards on the 29th. The GGs also praised the movies Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester By The Sea — all nominated for a SAG.

If this year is another like the last, get ready for non-stop surprises! We remember the 2016 SAG Awards as if it happened yesterday! Who could forget the precious moment Leonardo DiCaprio took a selfie with Room star Jacob Tremblay? And what about the moment we realized who Jacob’s dad is! No, he’s not an actor, but he is a MAJOR HOTTIE! The 2017 SAGs are going to be an extraordinary night!

