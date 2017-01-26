‘Thirteen Reasons Why’: Everything You Need To Know About Selena Gomez’s TV Show

Courtesy of Netflix

How can there be a Selena Gomez project we know so little about?! The singer is basically our spirit animal, and yet, there’s so much mystery surrounding her upcoming Netflix TV show. Here’s everything amazing about ‘Thirteen Reasons Why.’

1. It’s a FIRST for Selena Gomez.

She can sing, she can act, and now she’s producing! Selena, 24, makes her executive producer debut in the chilling Thirteen Reasons Why series, which she calls her ultimate “passion project.” Selena must be SO excited to be the one behind the camera for once.

2. If you like her Disney stuff, be warned that this is different…

Thirteen Reasons Why isn’t the sort of happy-go-lucky Selena project we’re used to. Her songs are pop-y, her Disney shows were campy, but this series is dark! The upcoming Netflix show follows the aftermath of a high schooler’s suicide.

3. It was inspired by an outstanding novel.

Like most great shows and movies, Thirteen Reasons Why is adapted from the book by the same name. Jay Asher‘s young adult fiction novel was published in 2007 and hit #1 on the New York Times best-seller list in 2011. Selena has big shoes to fill!

4. When and where can we watch it?!

Ah, yes. This is the ultimate question — and the most important one. Thirteen Reasons Why will air on Netflix (for free, of course) on Feb. 31. We still have a few weeks to go, but if you’re dying for a piece of the action, picking up the book is a good idea!

5. Who else is in it?

Selena is probably the only name you’ll recognize from the up-and-coming cast. Dylan Minnette (from Don’t Breathe and Goosebumps) is cast as Clay, Alisha Boe (from the Ray Donovan show) as Jessica, and Katherine Langford as the lead character Hannah Baker.

