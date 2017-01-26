What Is A Sanctuary City? Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s Immigration Target

Courtesy of Instagram

President Donald Trump has declared war – on America’s ‘sanctuary cities.’ Donald has issued a executive order to cut off funding on these cities that house undocumented immigrants, so get to know what exactly makes a town a ‘sanctuary city.’

What is a “sanctuary city” anyway?

To crack down on illegal immigration, President Donald Trump, 70, signed the “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States” executive order on Jan. 25. It said that “sanctuary cities” are “not eligible to receive Federal grants, except deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes by the Attorney General or the Secretary,” according to The Atlantic.

Now, there’s no clear definition of a “sanctuary city,” but the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division say that it’s a jurisdiction that has “a specific policy limiting cooperation with federal authorities” when identifying people who may be in violation of immigration laws.

“We’re going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants,” press secretary Sean Spicer, 45, said. “The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws.”

For example, if an undocumented man is arrested for a crime unrelated to their immigration status (shoplifting, etc.) he is booked and his fingerprints are taken. This information is ultimately shared with ICE, who will ask that the authorities hold the man in jail while they get a warrant.

America has hundreds of “sanctuary cities.”

In 2015, more than 200 state and local jurisdictions did not honor ICE’s detention requests, according to CNN. These include New York City, Boston, Detroit, Seattle, New Orleans, New Haven, San Francisco and more.

There are many ways to be a “sanctuary city.”

Following the Nov. 2016 elections, the Los Angeles Police Department said it would continue its policy of not allowing police to stop people solely to check if they’re in the country illegally. Chicago says it won’t deny a person’s access to city services if they happen to be documented. Plus, 12 states, including the District of Columbia, also have laws that allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

It boils down to a state/city vs. federal government issue.

“It’s not simply an ideological decision,” Sam Liccardo, mayor of San Jose, said, according to The New York Times. “Our police department, like most, doesn’t engage in federal tax laws, federal environment laws or federal immigration laws.” He added that “our police chief is the best person to decide how to use the scare resources we have.”

These cities are fighting back.

Expect Trump’s decision to be challenged. The courts have, in the past, ruled that the federal government can only strip away funds that are directly related to the policy involved. So, funds allocated for a city’s infrastructure can’t be taken away just because they don’t adhere to an immigration policy.

Plus, a 2012 Supreme Court case ruled that withholding Medicaid funds from states that’d didn’t fully cooperate with the Affordable Care Act was “coercion” and unconstitutional. With Mayors from New York to Los Angeles saying they won’t be bullied by Trump, it seems the battle for “sanctuary cities” is just beginning.

