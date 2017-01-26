X Games Aspen 2017 Day 1 Live Stream: Watch Snowboarding’s Top Pros Shred Online

REX/Shutterstock

SICK! Snowboarders Shaun White, Matt Ladley and Iouri Podladtchikov will be battling it out at the 2017 X Games Aspen Superpipe finals in snowy Colorado on Jan. 26th beginning at 1:30pm EST. Keep reading to learn how you can watch all of the X Games online here!

Shaun White, 30, is back at it again to defend his title as greatest snowboarder alive today. Day one of X Games Aspen competition gets straight to a fan’s favorite as shred heads will enjoy the epic Men’s Snowboarding Superpipe finals. Nothing is cooler in the winter time than sitting back with a hot cup of cocoa and watching the best athletes in the world of snowboarding huck themselves through the air. And no other contest in the snowboarding circuit draws the quality of riders as does the elite X Games produced by ESPN. If you can’t get to Aspen to see the games live, not to worry, you can WATCH THE X GAMES ONLINE HERE.

But that is not all day one of the X Games Aspen has for fans of extreme winter sports, nope. Other events going down on the first day of the four day X Games include: Special Olympics Unified Snowboard Final, Women’s Snowboard Big Air, SnoCross Adaptive and Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier.

But the big draw on day one will certainly be the return of Shaun to the Superpipe finals. The two-time Olympic gold winner missed the 2016 X Games and placed fourth in his last appearance in 2015. Shaun will be looking to add to his record-setting 15 X Games Gold medals, two of which have come in skateboarding. The guy loves the X Games and has earned a total of 18 medals in Aspen. He is also the only snowboarder to ever earn a perfect score in when he destroyed the superpipe in 2012. Check out his record-setting run in the clip above.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for on day one of the 2017 X Games in Aspen, Colorado? Do you think Shaun will continue to reign supreme over the world of snowboarding or will you be watching one of the other extreme athletes compete in one of the other epic events? Let us know who you will be watching in Aspen!

