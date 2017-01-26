Roger Federer Vs. Stan Wawrinka Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Roger Federer comeback tour continues! After sitting on the sidelines with an injury, Roger is roaring back during the Australian Open. His next challenge: Stan Wawrinka. These two will clash in the semifinals on Jan. 26 so don’t miss a single second!

It took Roger Federer, 35, just three sets to dispatch Mischa Zverev, 29, in the Australian Open quarterfinals, setting up this semifinal showdown between him and Stan Wawrinka, 31. These two old pals will have to put their friendship aside, because the winner of this match advances to the tournament’s finals! These two will hit the court around 3:30 AM ET on Jan. 26, so start the day with some sport!

Tennis fans who are up early (or stayed up late) can catch this game online via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ROGER FEDERER VS. STAN WAWRINKA LIVE STREAM

Many expected to see Roger and Andy Murray, 29, in the semifinals, but Mischa ousted the defending Australian Open Men’s champ. For Roger, it doesn’t matter who he was facing. “People were talking about a dream draw and I was wondering what people were talking about,” he said, according to USA Today. “I didn’t see a dream draw. But here I am in the semifinals and going to play Stan.”

This actually might have been Roger’s preferred match. Stan, ranked fourth in the world, is a three-time Grand Slam champion, and he has become somewhat of Roger’s protégé, reportedly calling Federer for advice. “What I liked with Stan is if I would tell him something, I felt like he was able to do it,” Federer said. “That showed me that he’s a great player. Then the day came where he didn’t call me so much anymore.”

“He called me less and less. I also felt I didn’t tell him anymore because he created his knowledge, his base, had his team,” Roger added. Though, Stan struggled in the opening round of the tournament, needing five sets to put away Martin Klizan, 27. While he’s advanced to the semis, Stan had to work hard to get there. Will his efforts pay off or does the master still have a few tricks to teach his student?

