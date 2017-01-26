Real Sociedad Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goaaaal! It’s time for the second leg of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal with Real Sociedad. Barca heads into the Jan. 26 game with the edge, but can La Real pull off the comeback? It’s going to be good so don’t miss a single second!

After Barcelona put away Real Sociedad, 1-0, in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal, Errela needs to come back big if they hope to advance past Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 29, and Neymar, 24. The White and Blue (Txuriurdin) take on the Blaugrana at Barcelona’s home of Camp Nou, with the game set for 3:15 PM ET. Tune in to see what happens!

Though Barcelona won the first leg of the quarterfinal, it didn’t come without a price. Barca lost captain Andres Iniesta, 32, who has been sidelined with a left calf ailment from that game, according to Yahoo Sports. Sadly, Barcelona will be without midfielder Sergio Busquets, 28. who had to be stretchered out of the game against SD Eiber on Jan. 22 after a bad right ankle injury.

“I have many options to overcome the absence of these players,” coach Luis Enrique said, also adding that Rafinha, 23, will likely miss this game as well. It’s likely that Ivan Rakitic, 28, will step up to replace Sergio, and Javier Mascherano, 32, and Andre Gomes, 23, could be asked to step up for this game, according to Bleacher Report.

Ruben Pardo, 24, is expected to use this game as a reason why he’s worth his brand new contract with Real Sociedad. He’s back on loan from Real Betis, and he’ll join Asier Illarramendi, 26, and Carlos Vela, 27, to try and form a Trident of their own.

Will they be able to counteract Messi, Suarez and Neymar? If they can, will they take the Copa del Rey? With Celta Vigo shocking the world by eliminating Real Madrid from the tournament, anything can happen!

