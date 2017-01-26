Manchester United Vs. Hull City Live Stream: Watch The EFL Cup Semifinal Online

REX/Shutterstock

The final is at stake! Manchester United take on Hull City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on January. 26 at KC Stadium. The home team trail 2-0 so they have to really go for it! Don’t miss any of the action.

Manchester United are strong favorites to see off Hull City in this second leg game having already won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see what team Jose Mourinho, 53, plays in this cup tie because the home side will give it everything that they have got! Kick off is set for 2:45 PM ET.

Mourinho has persisted with Juan Mata, 28, in the starting lineup and the little Spaniard has been superb so far and played a key role in United’s victory in the first leg game. Paul Pogba, 23, is another likely starter while Marouane Fellaini, 29, could also start against Hull City also.

Wayne Rooney, 31, will be looking to get on the score sheet in this tie and Marcus Rashford, 19, is another player who could really cause Hull City a problem or two with his pace and power in attack. The home fans will be hoping that their team can keep things tight as they try to claw their way back into the tie.

Hull City has already sacked Mike Phelan, 54, and appointed Marco Silva, 39, as the new manager and they will be keen to turn things around as we move to business end of the season. Important players for them will include striker Lazar Markovic, 22, and defender Harry Maguire, 23.

Despite their lead United need to take this game very seriously because Hull City will do everything that they can to reach the final but they will know that if the visitors get an early goal then the tie is all but over. The Red Devils will take plenty of fans with them to this match, so, there should be a great atmosphere inside the stadium.

Ryan Mason, 25, will miss out following his horrific skull fracture in the recent game with Chelsea but the good news is that he has started to recover after being taken to hospital. Nobody will expect Hull City to win this one but in the cup shocks can always happen!

