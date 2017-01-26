The Weeknd Drops $20k To Win Over Selena Gomez At Same Place Justin Bieber Took Her

Justin Bieber will definitely think this is ‘wack!’ The Weeknd wanted to plan the perfect date night with Selena Gomez on Jan. 25, and a source told us he went above and beyond for the pricey evening! Only problem is, Justin once brought her to the same place! Check it out.



Okay this is officially the most epic date EVER! HollywoodLife.com has learned some EXCLUSIVE details about Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd’s super fun night at Dave & Busters on Jan. 25, and you won’t believe how much dough the 26-year-old singer threw down to make it happen!

“The Weeknd bought out the place for a few hours,” an insider explained. “He was with Selena Gomez and a bunch of friends. Selena is stunning. She looked absolutely gorgeous. It was kind of last minute. The Weeknd bought out the place for a few hours, 11pm until closing.”

Selena and The Weekend didn’t mind sharing the night with a bunch of friends, too. “Jaden Smith was also here and in total about 100 guests. There was a DJ and a photo booth. The funny thing is Selena came here with Justin Bieber when we first opened several years ago. Justin was definitely not here last night!” Yikes!

So how much does it cost to rent out a nightlife hot spot in the middle of Hollywood? “$15,000-$20,000 to buy out the place for three hours!” Damn, that’s a lot of money just to show a girl a good time! Justin has already made it clear that he thinks The Weeknd is “wack,” so he probably won’t be too pleased with him jacking his date idea! Justin used to love to rent things out for Selena — remember when he bought out the Staples Center just to watch a movie? Boss move, for sure!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked at how much The Weeknd spent on his date with Selena? Let us know!