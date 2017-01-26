The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: ‘Sparks’ First Flew At Victoria’s Secret Show In 2015

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romance was ‘inevitable,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. The pair first met at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and had an instant connection. Wow — this story keeps getting better and better.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have some explaining to do! It’s come to our attention that the new couple might’ve had their love connection at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the connection was instantaneous, Bella Hadid be damned.

“There were sparks when they first met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015,” says the insider. “They both performed and The Weeknd was just taken by Selena.” If you remember what Selena wore that night, it isn’t surprising a man with good taste would notice her in a crowd. Plunging neckline: check. High slit: double check. The “Good For You” singer came ready to play next to the likes of Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Gigi Hadid.

But was the love-at-first-sight one-sided? “[Selena] thought he was cute, but he was in a relationship [with Bella Hadid].” That’s our girl! Her respect for their relationship should at least earn her brownie points in the “girl code” battle over this whole mess. There are two sides to every story, though, and it seems the R&B singer is totally the Ross in this situation.

“The Weeknd and Bella were dating at the time, but they were kind of on and off,” our insider elaborates. “They were having problems.” Insert eye roll here. Regardless of the specifics, all of this new information seemingly aligns with several recent reports that Selena and The Weeknd have been having an affair for over a year.

HollywoodLifers, does this sound like anything more than an innocent connection between really attractive people? What would you do if you were in Bella Hadid’s shoes?

