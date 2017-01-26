‘The Walking Dead’: Did Norman Reedus Just Give Us A First Look At The Whisperers?

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh, here comes trouble! Norman Reedus may have just spoiled a season seven secret, as many fans are speculating his latest Instagram reveals The Whisperers are coming!

Norman Reedus, 48, just shared a very rare look at the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead on his Instagram. In a potentially spoiler-ific photo, Norman is seen posing with a large group of actors — all of whom are giving the middle finger to the camera. But, that’s not the most significant part of the photo!

If you look closely you can see that many of the actors have masks pushed up on top of their heads. Why is this so huge, you ask? Well, you must not be familiar with The Walking Dead comic series because then you would know that The Whisperers, a super creepy, villainous group of survivors determined to take down Alexandria, wear masks made out of real human flesh. Eek!

While it may be a little early for The Whisperers to show up considering Rick has yet to declare war on Negan just yet, showrunner Scott M. Gimple says it’s totally possible for them to appear earlier than expected. “It’s not impossible that the Whisperers could come along or aspects of them could come along earlier than the timeline of the book,” he told ComicBook.com in November 2016. Hmm.

Here’s to hoping we get our answers sooner rather than later when The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, February 12 at 9pm ET on AMC. Fingers crossed!

