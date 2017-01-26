Mike Iseman is trying his hardest — but maybe too hard for this week’s guest adviser, L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. In this exclusive sneak peek, Mike gives Steve a preview of the presentation the team is planning, but sometimes imitation is not just flattery.

The teams on this week’s episode of The Celebrity Apprentice are challenged to get creative when presenting a promotion of the L.A. Clipper brand and fire up Clipper Nation at halftime. So when Steve Ballmer crashes one team’s meetings, he’s surprised at their method.

“I think you’re gonna love it,” Mike Iseman tells Steve in the clip, exclusive to HollywoodLife.com. “The Clippers are a team about passion. So basically, this comes down to a simple message,” Matt says normally before yelling. “I have four words for you: We love this team.”

Yes, he pretty much mocked Steve. At first Steve laughed, but then said that his actions were, in a way, “pandering.”

“I would say that was a little shameless, what you did right there,” Steve said to Mike with some of their team members, Brooke Burke-Charvet and Laila Ali. Granted, he did have a smile on his face but seemed a little annoyed.

“Steve Ballmer doesn’t know me, and he might have thought that some of my enthusiasm was a little bit artificial, but I do genuinely get excited when I feel like we have an idea that really resonates and I feel, is well thought out,” the American Ninja Warrior host and comedian said afterward. “I’m essentially impersonating Steve Balmer to Steve Balmer. he wasn’t totally sold on that idea, but I committed… even though I could fall flat on my face.”

