Taylor Swift’s Dark Red Lip & Smokey Eye In Sexy ‘I Dont Wanna Live Forever’ Video

Yesssss!! We have been waiting for a Taylor Swift music video for so, so long and now we have one! The video for her duet, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ with Zayn, drops at midnight on January 27!

Taylor Swift looks sexy and sultry in the music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Of course, the song is from the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, so it’s gotta be hot, hot, hot!

The video drops at midnight on January 27, but Taylor posted a teaser video on January 25 and in it, we saw her gorgeous makeup look.

It’s dark and seductive — a bold, dark red lip, and a thick black eyeliner. This lip looks slightly darker than her signature red, but the video calls for a more mature and sexy look from Tay Tay, so it totally works!

In the teaser, we see Zayn getting out of a vintage car in the pouring rain. Taylor is wearing a black tuxedo jacket and writing around in bed. Her bob haircut looks sleek and straight and her bangs slightly accentuate her gorgeous eye makeup. She also grabs her head in frustration while strutting down a hallway.

The teaser also shows Zayn freaking out and smashing dishes and food off of a (room service?) table.

This video is super steamy — I can barely handle it! This is the hottest collaboration of 2017!

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Feb. 10. Are you going to see it with your Valentine or GAL-entine?

