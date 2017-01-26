Stiches Busted For Gun & Drug Charges After Rapper Allegedly Offers Cops A Joint

Courtesy of Twitter

It’s that time of the year again: Stitches is back in the news! The controversial rapper was arrested on Jan. 25 after allegedly offering a cop marijuana and having a firearm, but in a video on Jan. 26, he says the weapon was legal! We have the details, here.

Here we go again! It seems like every year or so, Stitches, 21, makes his way into headlines for doing something crazy, and this time is no different. On Jan. 25, the rapper was charged with felony gun and weed possession after he was allegedly spotted pulling out of a handicap parking space at a Miami Whole Foods, accord to TMZ. When asked if he had a gun on him he said no, but police later found a Glock and ammo under his seat. He also allegedly handed them a joint and had a mason jar full of weed with him. Stitches was booked, but one day later he says it was all a big misunderstanding.

“I don’t understand some police officers man,” he said in an Instagram video before making his account private. “Come on man you gotta get that perception out of your head that I’m a bad person. I have three kids to feed, you ask me why I’m carrying a gun? I’m legal buddy. I’ve got my life to protect.” However, he did admit that he “shouldn’t have been riding with weed.”

“As a man you admit to your mistakes when you f*ck up,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m in a different mind state than they think. I just wanna provide for my family. Learn from mistakes and move on forward. Godbless all y’all. I’m tired of drama. I wish all those cops the best …. nothing will stop me from building my empire for my kids.” Good luck, Stitches. Stay gold.

