Shia LaBeouf Shockingly Arrested For Assault During His Own Anti-Trump Live Stream

Shia LaBeouf was reportedly arrested for assault on Jan. 26 in NYC during the live stream of his continuous protest against President Donald Trump. See the shocking clip of police taking Shia away right here.

Shia LaBeouf, 30, was reportedly arrested for assault while protesting Donald Trump‘s presidency in front of the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on Jan. 26 and the entire thing was caught on camera during the 24/7 live stream of his demonstration!

Police said that a man walked in front of the live stream camera and said something that enraged the actor, TMZ reported. Shia allegedly scratched the man while he snatched at his scarf. Officers were able to reach Shia quickly, as the NYPD has reportedly been posted at Shia’s protest site since Jan. 23. “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us,” some of the actor’s fellow protesters said, according to TMZ.

At the time of publishing Shia had not been booked, but he could face a misdemeanor assault charge, according to TMZ.

#VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf being arrested on his own #HeWillNotDivideUs cam feed after alleged violent attack on Trump supporter. Status: DIVIDED pic.twitter.com/vc8CYjy2kB — Third Position (@Third_Position) January 26, 2017

In the clip of Shia’s arrest you can see him in the background as police surround him and handcuff him while he continues to chant, “He will not divide us.” The words, written in capital letters on the white exterior wall of the museum, have been Shia’s mantra since beginning this live stream, which launched at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 20 — the same day Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America.

The protest is Shia’s latest performance art piece, which he claims will go for the next four years while Trump is in office. Anyone who wants to take part in the protest can walk up to the wall, and speak the mantra into the camera.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Shia should have been arrested? Give us all your thoughts below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.