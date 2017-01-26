Shaun White On X Games Comeback After Sexual Harassment Claims: I’m Just Here To Ride

AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

Welcome back to the X Games, Shaun White! It’s been a year since he competed in the winter sports extravaganza, and the last time Shaun was in the spotlight, he was being accused of sexual harassment! As he preps for his comeback, Shaun is keeping his focus strictly on the competition.

“I’m just here to kind of compete and ride and let my riding speak for itself,” Shaun White, 30, told USA Today ahead of the first day of the 2017 X Games Aspen competition. During the interview, the 2-time Olympic gold medalist and 13-time Winter X Games gold medalist didn’t speak about the lawsuit filed by Lena Zawaideh that accused Shaun of graphic sexual harassment.

Instead, Shaun focused more on the bitter split between him and the X Games. He wasn’t invited to the 2016 competition for reasons that still remain a mystery. However, Shaun is ready to move on. “For me, at this point, I have no hard feelings,” he said. “I’m just kind of like, it is what it is and I’m here to ride and look past it all.”

“We’ve been joking about it as a lovers’ quarrel,” Shaun added. “Look, we’ve done so much together. They’ve done a lot for me. I’ve done stuff for them. It’s been a good thing, and to get my mind right and to go into the next season and do the Olympics and all these things, I want to do this event.”

While Shaun and the X Games have patched things up, it’s safe to say the same can’t be said about “The Flying Tomato” and his former band mate. Shaun and Lena formed the group Bad Things in 2008, but she was fired in 2014. In 2016, she filed a breach of contract lawsuit, but there were some more sinister allegations in the case besides unpaid wages.

Shaun was accused of sending sexually explicit and graphic images, including aroused, “erect penises.” He also was accused of making he watch videos that sexualized “human fecal matter.” Lena also claims that Shaun allegedly tried to kiss her at a 2010 Halloween party, something Shaun denies. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Shaun’s rep for an updated statement on these allegations.

“Many years ago, I exchanged texts with a friend who is now using them to craft a bogus lawsuit,” Shaun, through representative, said in response to the lawsuit, according to Deadspin. “There is absolutely no coincidence to the timing of her claims, and we will defend them vigorously in court.” Shaun would file a motion in Sept. 2016 to have the case thrown out, according to TMZ, claiming it has “absolutely no merit,”

There hasn’t been any discussion since the initial news of this lawsuit, so Shaun has been able to focus on getting back on the board and going for the gold. Yet, as he reenters the national spotlight, will the allegations follow?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should he speak on his allegations or keep it strictly to the court?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.