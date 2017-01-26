Serena & Venus Go Head To Head In Australia: A Timeline Of Their Grand Slam Matches

REX/Shutterstock, AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

It’s sister versus sister in the Australian Open final! Serena Williams will take on her sister Venus on Sat. Jan 28 and we’ve got a timeline of their most intense matches!

It’s a tennis match for the ages! Serena Williams, 35, will face off against her older sister Venus, 36, in the final match of the Australian Open on Sat. Jan. 28. While the Williams sisters have played each other in high stakes matches before, they both have something major to gain if they win. For Venus, a win at the Australian Open would give her a career Grand Slam while Venus could snag herself the No. 1 seed and a record 23 Open titles with the victory.

Only looking at Grand Slam (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open) appearances, Serena and Venus have played each other 15 times including their upcoming match on Saturday. We’ve rounded up a timeline of this crazy sibling rivalry over the years to help you prep before the mega match!

1. 1998 Australian Open – Second round

It all started at the Australian Open. Serena played her sister in the second round of her first Grand Slam appearance. Venus came out on top with a win 7-6 (4), 6-1. It was only the beginning of a sibling rivalry that would span 19 years and across the globe.

2. 2000 Wimbledon – Semifinals

The sisters wouldn’t meet at a Grand Slam match for another two years before playing each on the grass courts in Wimbledon, England. Serena made it all the way to the semifinals before Venus beat her 6-2, 7-6 (3).

3. 2001 U.S. Open – Final

There was going to be a Williams raising the trophy at the end of this match as both made it to the finals of the U.S. Open. Venus’s older sister domination continued as she defeated Serena again 6-2, 6-4.

4. 2002 French Open – Final

Venus and Serena met again on the French Open’s clay courts and younger sister Serena finally came out on top. She won her first Grand Slam match-up versus Venus 7-5, 6-3.

5. 2002 Wimbledon – Final

Serena began her winning streak in 2002 with another win at Wimbledon. She beat Serena again with 7-6 (4), 6-3 win. How amazing are these two sisters?

6. 2002 U.S. Open

Another final match, another check in the winner’s box for younger sister Serena as she bested Venus again 6-4, 6-3. This time, the sisters got trophies in New York City after a hard-fought U.S. Open match.

7. 2003 Australian Open – Final

Five years later, Venus and Serena made it back to the Australian Open, but this time they weren’t meeting in Round 2. The Williams played for the title with Serena taking the home the win again 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4.

8. 2003 Wimbledon – Final

The 2003 Wimbledon final marked the sisters’ fifth Grand Slam match in just two years! Serena maintained her winning streak with another victory against Venus 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

9. 2005 U.S. Open – Fourth round

It would be two years before the ladies met again and after all those matches in 2002 and 2003 who can blame them! Older sister Venus broke Serena’s winning streak with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win.

10. 2008 Wimbledon – Final

Another fews year passed between Venus and Serena’s next meeting on the court. The sisters reunited in the Wimbledon final and Venus got another victory under her belt with she beat Serena 7-5, 6-4.

11. 2008 U.S. Open – Quarterfinal

After two losses against big sis Venus, Serena came back with a vengeance just a couple of weeks after Wimbledon to beat Venus at the U.S. Open. The win kicked off another winning run for her as she beat her sisiter 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7).

12. 2009 Wimbledon – Final

Back at Wimbledon, back in the finals, the Williams sister played each other yet again for the title. Serena came out on top 7-6 (3), 6-2 against Venus.

13. 2015 Wimbledon – Fourth round

After a four year pause in their sibling rivalry, Venus and Serena took to Wimbledon’s courts again in the knockout rounds and the younger Williams sister moving on with the win 6-4, 6-3.

14. 2015 U.S. Open – Quarterfinal

The sisters’ most recent match beyond their upcoming one, was two years back in New York City. Serena kept her winning tradition going and advanced onto the semifinals with 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory.

15. 2017 Australian Open – Final

It’s the next chapter in the Serena versus Venus story and we cannot wait to see how it plays out! We’ll be happy for whichever Williams sister wins because they’re both such incredible athletes.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will come out on top with the trophy? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.