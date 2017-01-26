Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Were Kissing & Holding Hands At Dave & Busters

REX Shutterstock

Ooh la la! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were packing on the PDA at Dave & Busters in Hollywood, California on Wednesday, Jan. 26. And get this — an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that they were very ‘affectionate’ and with each other the entire night!

“The Weeknd bought out [Dave & Busters] for a few hours. He was with Selena Gomez and a bunch of friends. Selena is stunning. She looked absolutely gorgeous. It was kind of last minute. The Weeknd bought out the place for a few hours, 11pm until closing. Jaden Smith was also there and in total about 100 guests. There was a DJ and a photo booth. Selena and The Weeknd were with each other pretty much the whole night. They were very affectionate with each other, holding hands, stealing kisses. They played a bunch of games like The Wizard of Oz and Star Trek, and took photos together in the booth,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t that so romantic?! Well, that’s not all that happened. The Weeknd also gave his necklace to Selena before they exited the venue together. In a picture posted to French Montana‘s Instagram account, you can see The Weeknd wearing the necklace, but then in a photo that’s circulating online, you can clearly see Selena wearing it as she’s leaving the venue with her new man. Oh yeah, and they were totally holding hands!

The fact that The Weeknd gave his necklace to Selena Gomez to wear must mean they’re getting pretty serious! Right?! And all that PDA in front of their friends — that just tells us they’re super into each other and want to enjoy their time together. Good for them!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd packing on the PDA at Dave & Busters? Tell us below!

