Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Serious Next Step On Date Night With Her Friends: Pics

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd sure are good at not being caught in the same pics and videos during their date nights! They were at it again on Jan. 25 during an evening at Dave & Buster’s with friends — here’s the new proof that they spent another night together!

Once again, Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, avoided being captured on camera together, but there’s no mistaking the fact that they reunited at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. We just had to put two and two together: She was featured in her good friend and photographer, Elie’s, Instagram story, goofing off with friends at the arcade, while he was in Elie’s Instagram photo, which featured a collage from the evening.

Oh, and French Montana’s Instagram features a pic of himself, The Weeknd and Jaden Smith, very clearly in an arcade just like Selena. Yep, that means Sel was hanging with Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kylie Jenner’s exes! She has a strange history with Kylie (they’re on-off friends), who’s also besties with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, 20. These kids travel in such a small circle! Check it all out below:

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:56am PST

Ever since they were first photographed kissing and packing on the PDA on Jan. 10, Sel and The Weeknd have purposely avoided new shots of them together getting out there…but they’ve been spotted together out and about multiple times since!

Besides just hanging out often, the hot new couple has also taken another serious step in their relationship — they made it Instagram official by following each other on the social media site this week! “They text everyday,” E! News reported. “They have a really sexy and flirty relationship.” Alright, we’ve caught you two enough, it’s time to officially go public!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about The Weeknd and Selena as a couple? Do you think they’ll go officially public anytime soon?

