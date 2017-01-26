Selena Gomez Looks Adorable In Old Audition Video For ‘Wizards Of Waverley Place’

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Selena Gomez’s audition tape for Disney channel’s ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ recently emerged and it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. To watch for yourself, click below!

In this newly released audition tape, Selena Gomez is seen trying out for Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. The then 12-year-old actress can be seen reading scenes about suffering from a toothache, while her dark hair is pulled back. And as you now know, her audition proved to be a success. Selena, who is now 24, went on to become one of the three main leads for the series in 2007. Watch it below!

#PressPlay #TBT Can you guess who this little cutie auditioning is 🤔 A video posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:14am PST

It’s such a cute video, and we can only imagine how her new beau, The Weeknd, would enjoy watching this clip. After all, they seem super close lately.

As we previously told you, Selena and The Weeknd enjoyed a romantic date at Dave & Busters in Hollywood, California on Jan. 25. Inside the venue, we EXCLUSIVELY learned they were stealing kisses and holding hands. Then, when they left, Selena was spotted wearing The Weeknd’s necklace.

“The Weeknd bought out [Dave & Busters] for a few hours. He was with Selena Gomez and a bunch of friends. Selena is stunning. She looked absolutely gorgeous. It was kind of last minute. The Weeknd bought out the place for a few hours, 11pm until closing. Jaden Smith was also there and in total about 100 guests. There was a DJ and a photo booth. Selena and The Weeknd were with each other pretty much the whole night. They were very affectionate with each other, holding hands, stealing kisses. They played a bunch of games like The Wizard of Oz and Star Trek, and took photos together in the booth,” our eyewitness said.

Since they’re so close now, Selena definitely needs to show The Weeknd this audition video! He’d love it.

