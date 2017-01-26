Savannah Chrisley’s Driving Again One Week After Horrific Car Crash — See Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Savannah Chrisley was involved in a terrifying car accident just over a week ago and now she’s behind the wheel again. Get the details on the beauty queen’s attempt to get back in the saddle so soon!

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 19, was involved in a horrific car accident on Jan. 16 that left her with severe bruising and a broken vertebrae. The crash occurred when Savannah was driving in Nashville and the floor mat of her car got stuck underneath the gas pedal. When she looked up the car veered into a guardrail! But as scary as Savannah says that incident was for her, it looks like she might already be shaking it off.

Who say I ain't brave ? A photo posted by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

God , I love a backseat driver . @juliechrisley A photo posted by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

The beauty queen appeared to be driving around town on Jan. 25 with her famous father, Todd Chrisley, and mother in tow. Todd even chose to capture the whole thing on Instagram. “Who say I ain’t brave,” Todd joked in the caption of the selfie showing him in the passenger seat of the car next to Savannah. We have to hand it to both Savannah and her parents for being willing to get back to driving so soon after her accident!

A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Todd “is now going to be even more over protective of her.” “The family and Savannah think he will overdue it until she’s back to 100%. It makes her laugh but also makes her dread what is yet to come,” the source said. But it looks like Todd is already easing up, as he is willing to let his baby girl start driving again! We are so glad to see that Savannah is doing so well and not scared at all to get behind the wheel.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Savannah should be behind the wheel this soon after her car accident? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.