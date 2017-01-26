Savannah Chrisley & BF Split During Same Week Of Her Horrific Crash: I’ll Love Him ‘Always’

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s been a rough week for Savannah Chrisley. Just over one week after she was involved in a terrifying car accident that landed her in the hospital, the reality star took to Facebook Live to reveal that she’d recently broken up with her longtime boyfriend, Blaire Hanks. Oh no!

Savannah Chrisley, 19, is recovering after shattering her vertebrae in a car accident on Jan. 16, but she’s dealing with even more pain amidst the physical injuries. During a Facebook Live on Jan. 25, Savannah revealed that she and country singer Blaire Hanks, 24, have split after two years together.

“All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for this show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that’s just what I’m trying to do now,” she explained, with tears in her eyes. “So, to cut to the point, Blaire and I are no longer dating. It hurts. It does because, for me, he was the definition of my first true love and I’m trying to stay strong, y’all.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star urged fans not to send Blaire negative messages, and explained that no one was at fault in the mutual breakup. “I will always love him and it just is what it is,” she admitted. “I am so grateful that God has let me experience this kind of love.”

The exact date of the breakup isn’t clear, but Blaire was last featured on Savannah’s Instagram on Jan. 15, so it had to be pretty recent. Just one day after their last public outing, Savannah was involved in a horrific car accident, which left her with a fractured vertebrae, among other bruises and burns. We can’t even imagine what she’s going through.

