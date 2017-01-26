REX/Shutterstock

What breakup!? Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, looked to very much still be an item when they attended an art exhibit in New York City on Jan. 25 — the very same day it was reported they ended their relationship. What’s going on here?!

Scarlett Johnasson, 32, had a huge smile on her face as she cozied up to her husband, Romain Dauriac, 34, at the An Uncanny Likeness exhibit at Simon Lee Gallery in New York City on Jan. 25. This wasn’t an ordinary date night, though — it was a very telling evening to put on a united front, as just hours earlier, reports broke that the couple had split.

Still, ScarJo was noticeably hiding her left hand throughout the evening, and it appears that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring at the event. If they are broken up, perhaps they’re still friendly and just came together for something they’ve both passionate about?

“They’ve been separated since the summer,” People reported before the joint outing. Several other outlets, including Us Weekly, also reported the split, claiming that it was the actress who decided to pull the plug based on the pair’s differences in “lifestyles.” However, the couple was also together at the opening of their popcorn store in October, and Scarlett was photographed wearing her wedding ring in November, so this whole timeline is a bit confusing!

Scarlett and Romain got together at the end of 2012 after her split from Nate Naylor. Their engagement was revealed when she was photographed with a huge ring on her left hand less than a year later, and their daughter, Dorothy Rose‘s, birth was confirmed in Sept. 2014. They were married in a secret ceremony on Oct. 1, 2014.

