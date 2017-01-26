Robin Thicke Fans Launch Vicious Attack Against Paula Patton Following Abuse Claims

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! It looks like Robin Thicke’s fans have launched an attack against his ex, Paula Patton, following her claims that he abused her while they were married. We have reactions from fans right here for your viewing pleasure!

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, it looks like the divorce of Robin Thicke and Paula Patton is getting uglier. After it was revealed that the actress, 41, accused the singer, 39, of domestic and child abuse in legal documents filed in May 2013, fans of the “Blurred Lines” crooner started attacking Paula on Instagram.

Diving in the new year with a smile on my face. No looking back. No fear. Embrace every moment that comes. Manifest the reality you want.

The Mission Impossible star posted the above pic on Jan 2., and fans are now using it as a way to viciously attack her for the accusations she made about her ex. “You are a b**ch for that Paula…Robin just lost his dad and now he’s about to lose his baby you are a bitter woman,” a user explained, while following the comment with multiple snake emojis.

Another mentioned, “You’re petty as f*** you know damn well @robinthicke never would hurt your kid you’re bitter as f***.”

“If all that sh** happened why are you just now bringing it up? Can’t stand a bitter a** woman. This man father just died,” a user angrily added. F-bombs aside, it goes without saying that Robin Thicke fans are extremely angry!

Fortunately, some of the brunette beauty’s fans came her to defense. “Stand strong!!! These trolls are disgusting no one knows your truth but you!” one mentioned. “Shows the state of our country how women are ALWAYS thrown under the bus when they stand up to a man and SHAME SHAME SHAME to all the women on this threat too when are we going to lift each other u and stop tearing each other down??!!”

What started as a cheating scandal when the couple first divorced in 2014, is now just getting more brutal. Both exes have been firing against each other recently, claiming the other was emotionally abusing their son Julian Thicke, 6. In addition, the judge ordered a restraining order against the father, prohibiting him from coming near their son or the actress. This was after the songwriter asked for sole custody.

