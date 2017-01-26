‘Riverdale’s K.J. Apa On Archie & Betty’s ‘Unstoppable’ Bond: ‘They’re Endgame’

You’ve officially seen the premiere of ‘Riverdale,’ so you’ve already falling love with Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead… to start. The show is about so much more than its love triangle, but that didn’t stop the stars from picking their endgame pairs.

When asked if he’s shipping Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie, K.J. Apa, said yes he does believe that they’re endgame! “I believe so, but I also believe in the iconic triangle; it’s an everlasting concept,” he told us during an exclusive interview, referencing that kiss we saw in the pilot between Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes). “You can see it in the pilot — Archie and Betty are endgame. I think they fit really nicely together.”

Well yes they do, but their bond is much more than that. “There’s so much history with them, and their friendship is so strong. Even possibly stronger than his and Jughead’s,” he revealed.” I think if it did work between, them which I think it very well might, imagine the possibilities! With that friendship already there, it’s almost unstoppable.”

Lili on the other hand, thinks a little differently. “At first I thought, yeah of course they’re going to end up together… end of the day, end of the series, that’s whats right and whats meant to happen,” she told us. “Now I’m not so sure. I think Archie and Betty are so much better off as friends. It’s kind of like, when you’re so close to a person of the opposite sex, if things were to get romantic, it would feel so wrong.”

Well we have trust — as do the stars — in the writers. Plus, we know this triangle will be awfully dragged out, if the premiere is any preview of that.

HollywoodLifers, are you into Betty and Archie? Veronica and Archie? Leave us all your thoughts in the comments.