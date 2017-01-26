Queen & Adam Lambert Announce Massive North American Tour — Full List Of Dates

Get ready, because the ever-fabulous Adam Lambert has announced an all new massive 2017 North American tour with Queen. Strap on your platform boots and button up your leather jeans Glamberts! Read on to see the full list of dates!
Some things are just meant to go together — like peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, gin and tonic, Adam Lambert and Queen. Oh yes! Get ready to rock folks, because the two musical greats are reuniting once again to embark on an epic North American tour this summer, kicking off June 23 in Phoenix and running through till Aug. 5. with a grand finale in Texas, Houston. Excited, much, Glamberts?!!
Adam, 34, is continuing his hugely successful Queen collaboration, hitting the roads of the USA and Canada, along with original band members, guitarist Brian May, 69, and drummer Roger Taylor, 67. The musicians first performed publicly together back in 2009 on the season finale of American Idol — the show that’s responsible for thrusting Adam into the spotlight. They brought the house down with their rousing rendition of “We are the Champions” and Adam hit all of Freddie Mercury‘s notes with precision. No mean feat!
They reunited on screen once again in 2014, performing “Somebody to Love” on the U.K. version of The X Factor. Shortly after the appearance, Adam, Roger and Brian announced they would be touring together, and they wowed critics and fans alike with epic performance after epic performance in front of sold-out crowds in North & Latin America, Australia, Europe and Asia. And, so it continues…
According to a press release, the Adam lambert and Queen 2017 tour will have a fresh new look, with a different show design, but, they will still be performing all of the fan favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Another One Bites the Dust.” And, yeah, let’s face it, no matter what happens, they ARE going to rock you! Scroll down to check out all the tour dates, and head to LiveNation.com to purchase tickets.
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center
August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
