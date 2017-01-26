REX/Shutterstock

This is horrifying! In her divorce documents, Paula Patton alleges that her ex Robin Thicke beat her, and even threatened to ‘bash her head in!’ We have all of the devastating details on the shocking report, right here.

Paula Patton’s custody battle with Robin Thicke, 39, has taken a shocking and ugly turn on Jan. 26. The gorgeous actress claims her ex-husband used domestic violence against her in legal docs from May 2013. She alleges that the singer beat her and threatened to “bash her head in,” according to TMZ, after a fight at Sundance Film Festival.

The allegations actually get even more disturbing. In a doc from Feb. 2013 she insists that Robin flew into a rage when he decided he would rather nap than watch their son while she filmed Warcaft. “Who do you f***ing think you are not letting me sleep!” he allegedly screamed in front of little Julian Thicke, 6. Another doc said that Robin once spanked Julian for asking him for a goodnight hug.

On top of all that, Paula alleges that Robin was a serial cheater, an issue which was at the forefront of reports when they first split in 2014. To make matters worse, she insisted that he has an addiction to cocaine. So sad to hear!

This stunning news comes the same day that Robin was ordered to stay away from Paula and his son during their nasty custody battle. Robin sources said it’s all B.S., according to TMZ. “If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she’s the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?” We hate to see how nasty this feud has gotten, and we sincerely hope the docs are not true about Robin, because this is appalling.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paula’s shocking claims? Let us know!

