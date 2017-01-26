Click to Skip Ad
Paula Patton Claims Robin Thicke Beat & Threatened Her While Married — Report

Thu, January 26, 2017 6:35pm EST by Add first Comment
This is horrifying! In her divorce documents, Paula Patton claims that her ex Robin Thicke beat her, and threatened to bash her head in! We have all of the devastating details on the shocking report, right here.

Paula Patton’s divorce and custody battle with Robin Thicke, 39, has taken a shocking and ugly turn. The gorgeous actress claims her ex-husband used domestic violence against her in her legal docs from May 2013, beating her and threatening to “bash her head in,” according to TMZ.

Story developing…

