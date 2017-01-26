Paula Patton: Child Services Looking Into Her ‘Emotional Abuse’ Of Son, 6 — Shocking Report

SplashNews

Yikes! Robin Thicke & Paula Patton’s bitter custody war just took a turn for the worse — and we did NOT see this one coming! A horrifying new report claims Paula is now being investigated by child services for ’emotionally abusing’ her & Robin’s 6-year-old son Julian. Even crazier, this comes after Robin was ALSO accused of abusing him!

Paula Patton, 41, and Robin Thicke’s, 39, custody battle just got a whole lot uglier, and we can barely believe the latest claim Robin’s lawyer has made! After a judge temporarily yanked custody away from Robin and denied him access to both his ex-wife and their son Julian Thicke, 6, his lawyer alleged, according to TMZ, that now Paula is being investigated by the LA County Dept. of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse against their son. Here’s what’s reportedly happened between the two so far:

Paula & Robin both asked for complete temporary sole custody of Julian:

Robin and Paula both asked the judge for sole custody of their little boy after reportedly rushing to the LA courtroom on Jan. 26. However, the judge reportedly denied Robin, instead, issuing him a domestic violence restraining order. This means Robin must now stay clear of Julian and Paula.

What Paula has claimed:

Paula has allegedly accused Robin of showing up at her house for a scheduled visit with Julian and banging violently on the door after she refused to open the door for him. That was the reason the judge reportedly issued a restraining order — to protect Julian and Paula from Robin, who has denied the allegations.

What Julian has said:

Julian also had a role to play in the judge issuing his father a restraining order. Apparently the Department of Community & Family Services (DCFS) opened an investigation into Robin after Julian told school officials earlier this year that his dad had been spanking him hard. Paula’s legal documents reportedly also show that a school official claimed Julian complained about Robin punching him as well. Robin has denied these abuse allegations. He has, however, admitted to “lightly spanking” his son, but only “rarely,” according to the media outlet.

What Robin claims:

Apparently Robin submitted a declaration from his lawyer that informed the judge that the DCFS lawyer is going to close their abuse investigation into Robin. The allegations reportedly were “unfounded.” On the other hand, now Paula’s custody is apparently on the line. The publication claims there is an open investigation into Paula for “emotional abuse.” Apparently the “emotional abuse” allegations involve claims that Paula has intentionally tried to alienate Julian from Robin.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by this report? Do you think Paula really abused Julian?

