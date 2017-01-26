Nina Dobrev Officially Returning To ‘The Vampire Diaries’ For Finale — Shares Pic On Set

Image Courtesy of CW

We heard her voice in the season 7 finale, and now we’ll officially see her face again. Nina Dobrev has just shared the news that yes, she’s back on set filming the finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Plus, she posted a photo revealed the title of the episode!

In the photo shared on Nina Dobrev‘s Instagram, the actress also revealed the title of the episode will be “I Was Feeling Epic.” As all the titles of the episodes this seaosn are, this one is a quote from season one episode eight.

Nina, 28, left the show after the finale of season six, but was last heard on the season seven finale, when Damon heard Elena’s voice. Anyways, Julie Plec confirmed that she did actually come in to record those words. “I reached out and said, ‘We can either cobble it together from a bunch of episodes, or you can come in and see everybody and do ADR. She chose to do it in person, which was great, because it was a nice little personal Nina visit.” Yes, it was absolutely great.

Currently, Elena’s life is linked to Bonnie’s, so the only way she could wake up is by Bonnie dying. But what about if she becomes a vampire? It’s a definite possibility, since that was the center of last week’s episode. There’s also some fans wondering if it will be Elena who returns or possibly, Katherine — since the gates to hell are opened. After Nina left the show, she’s kept very mum about whether or not she’d be returning for the finale. Recently, she spoke with AOL Build but said she wasn’t allowed to speak about the show. “I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now,” she said.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that she’s finally coming back? The finale of The Vampire Diaries airs on March 10 on The CW.

