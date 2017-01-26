Niall Horan Just Dyed His Hair Dark Brown & We Are Freaking Out

REX/Shutterstock

A Horan hair makeover! Niall showed off his dark ‘do at the Larry King Hairdressing Salon launch party on Wednesday, January 25 in London. See his dramatic hair makeover below!

Niall Horan, 23, has been growing out his blonde locks for the past few months, but we weren’t expecting this dramatic shift in shade!

In the fall of 2016, he had light brown hair in the back, but his blonde locks were still in the front, framing his cute face. But he is blonde, no more!

At the launch party, Niall showed up looking so sexy in a denim jacket, a gray t-shirt and his new dark hair. We love it!

We remember the platinum blonde look he rocked while in One Direction. Now that he is working on solo music, he has a new look, and it’s totally sexy, mature and looks great! It’s also much shorter and just styled perfectly. Which look do you like better?

Of course, this isn’t the only 1D hair makeover we FREAKED OUT about.

When Harry Styles cut his hair back in May 2016, it was the cut heard round the world! He had shoulder-length locks that he basically chopped off into a buzz cut. He donated his long hair to charity, and cut it to film the movie Dunkirk, where he plays a soldier. The movie comes out in July!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Niall Horan’s dark hair makeover? Do you like the very dark brown shade he has now?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.