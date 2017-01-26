Mr. Clean Makes Housework Incredibly Sexy In Steamy Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Super Bowl 51 is heating up! Although the epic showdown between the Patriots and the Falcons isn’t until Feb. 5, Mr. Clean couldn’t help but show off his muscles in the brand’s 2017 Super Bowl commercial a bit early! He seduces a woman with his good looks, cleaning abilities and sexy dance moves and it’s seriously too hot to handle!

Have you ever wanted a personal visit from Mr. Clean? Well, put some slow jams on and make a mess in the kitchen, and he may just make a sexy house call! In the brand’s 2017 Super Bowl 51 commercial, Mr. Clean shows up at an ordinary woman’s, [Sarah] house, shines her appliances, cleans her bathroom, and mops her floor, all while dancing seductively to R&B music! There’s even a slow motion sponge squeeze involved…

In just 30 seconds Mr. Clean manages to latch onto your heart with his sexy moves, spotless magic eraser cleaning abilities, and witty charm. When Sarah was bummed out in the kitchen after a nasty stain marked up her stove, Mr. Clean, dressed in all white of course, showed up to give her more than what she bargained for.

While we all thought the brand’s hunky, built man just had insane cleaning skills, it appears as though he might’ve been an extra on the set of Magic Mike. And, is it us, or has Mr. Clean been hitting the gym super hard in anticipation for Super Bowl 51? “You gotta love a man who cleans,” is the brand’s tag line for the 2017 event, and Sarah obviously fits the bill for who exactly the “you” is.

After Mr. Clean shakes his toned booty in Sarah’s face while mopping her floor, she loses it and begins dancing seductively too! Lol. Then, Sarah snaps out of her sexy fantasy, and her “Mr. Clean” actually ends up being her partner. When she comes to and realizes that Mr. Clean was just a figment of her imagination, she leaps on to her man and makes out with him on the couch! It looks like Mr. Clean not only cleans messy surfaces, but he brings the spark back into your relationship too!

Super Bowl commercials have become one of the most popular parts of the yearly event, aside from the actual game and the halftime performances, of course. And, this year is extra special because Lady Gaga, 30, will take the stage at halftime in Houston, TX, when the Patriots and the Falcons come face-to-face for the main event! The big game kicks off at 6:30 EST, on Feb. 5, and you can get the complete coverage right here at HollywoodLife.com!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Mr. Clean’s Super Bowl commercial? Tell us below!