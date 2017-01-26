Miss Universe 2016: See All The Sexy Swimsuit Competition Photos

Courtesy of Tom Starkweather

This is our FAVORITE part of the 2016 Miss Universe contest! Beautiful women from all around the world walking the runway in high heels and sexy swimsuits — what’s not to like? Check out our bikini gallery and tell us which look makes it to number one!

If Miss Congeniality isn’t your favorite movie of all time, then what are you doing with your life? 2016 Miss Universe is even MORE epic than Miss United States simply because of the international factor. Women from all over the world come together to compete in a battle of beauty, brains, talents, and banging bikini bodies! The show goes down on Jan. 29, but it never hurts to get in on the action a little early in the preliminary round. We’ve created a gallery of highly-anticipated swimsuit competition so that YOU too can feel like a judge without leaving the couch.

Yellow seems to be a pageant favorite this year! Miss USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, and Uruguay are all rocking the color of sunshine! That should definitely get the judges attention. But wait, what about the leopard ladies? That ferocious pattern definitely doesn’t go unnoticed. Miss Israel, Mauritius, Venezuela, and Vietnam are all looking stunningly catty, but only in the sense of their feline bikinis. We’re sure they’re all very nice people! Notice that none of the women are wearing black. Maybe it’s too much of a dark and serious color for this fun competition.

With the epic event just days away, host Steve Harvey must be hard at work making sure everything runs smoothly! We totally love the Family Feud comedian, but last year’s hiccup was a HUGE deal! He literally named the wrong woman Miss Universe. Steve originally crowned Ariadna Gutiérrez (Miss Columbia) only to realize that Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Miss Philippines) was the actual winner. We’re all laughing now, but some feelings were seriously hurt that night!

HollywoodLifers, what’s YOUR favorite swimsuit look? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.