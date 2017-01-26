Mischa Barton Hospitalized: History Of Her Heartbreaking Battles With Mental Health

SplashNews

This is so devastating! Mischa Barton has been hospitalized after a scary episode at her home landed her in a psychiatric ward Jan. 26. Sadly for the former ‘O.C.’ star, this was just the latest incident in her battle with mental health. We’ve got look at her past struggles.

Poor Mischa Barton! The 31-year-old starlet has found herself placed in a hospital psychiatric ward after neighbors called the cops on her bizarre behavior. Wearing only a dress shirt and tie, she was screaming over the fence of her West Hollywood home about being a witch, the world shattering and other random things according to TMZ. When authorities arrived, she fortunately allowed them to take her in for a mental evaluation.

This isn’t the first time the former O.C. star has seen the inside of a psych ward, as she was committed under a 5150 mental hold in 2009 after she got in a fight with nurses while seeking help for a tooth infection. In 2010, she told Briatin’s Tatler magazine that, “I was in a lot of pain and if they feel you are depressed or a danger to yourself they can hold you on a 5150. I am terrified of needles and they wanted to pump me full of drugs and I said, ‘No, absolutely not. I don’t want to be here,’ and got into a fight with the nurses, and that led to my 5150.”

She ended up spending two weeks in Cedars Sinai Medical Center’s psychiatric ward, and in 2016 confessed to PEOPLE that, “It was a full-on breakdown. I was under enormous pressure.” The upside of being hospitalized is that it forced her to slow down and focus on getting healthy again, especially since her partying ways led to a DUI arrest in 2007.

“Part of me wishes those things had never happened in the public eye. I wish I could have been perfect,” she said in her Tatler interview. She revealing that, “For ages after that 5150 I’d walk down the street and people would give me the crazy eye: ‘There’s Mischa Barton, she’s insane, isn’t she?'” The former starlet attempted a comeback in 2016 by appearing on Dancing with the Stars, but hated every second of it. She told E! after getting eliminated in the third round that, “It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.” We’re wishing Misha the best and hope she’s able to come back strong after this latest setback.

HollywoodLifers, send your well wishes to Mischa in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.