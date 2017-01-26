Courtesy of TMZ

Oh no! Mischa Barton was reportedly hospitalized on Jan. 26. Said to be displaying bizarre and concerning behavior around her friends, ‘The O.C’ star will undergo mental evaluation, according to a shocking report. Read all the details, right here!

This is just awful! Once dubbed television’s biggest sweetheart, Mischa Barton, 31, was hospitalized on Jan. 26. The OC actress was reportedly behaving really strangely on Thursday morning, causing friends and neighbors to worry about her behavior. Dressed in nothing but a button-up shirt and a necktie, Mischa was photographed leaning off the edge of her balcony of her West Hollywood home. Sources claim Mischa was rambling on about being a witch and how the Earth was shattering, according to TMZ.

Deeply concerned that the blonde beauty was going to jump off her balcony, eyewitnesses immediately called the police. Sheriffs and firefighters reportedly responded to a call about a jumper who may be experiencing possible overdose. Thankfully, Mischa willingly responded to their help and agreed to be hospitalized for mental evaluation. What’s even more devastating is that this occurred two days after her birthday on Jan. 24.

It breaks out hearts to see the TV star in such a troubling condition, especially after it looked like she was recovering from her dark part. During her time on The OC, Mischa got into the partying scene, which eventually lead to weight issues and substance abuse. She got the help she needed, and vowed to make 2016 her comeback year. “She wants to win and make this a catalyst to getting more TVopportunities,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Mischa appeared on Dancing With The Stars and looked healthier than ever! Unfortunately, you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of going on with Mischa? Please wish her will in the comment section!