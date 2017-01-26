Millie Bobby Brown Named As The New Face Of Calvin Klein — See Pic

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

It’s official! Millie Bobby Brown was named the new face of Calvin Klein and we could not be happier! The young actress is the perfect choice for the edgy brand and we love the newly released photo of her! What do you guys think about this exciting news?

Millie Bobby Brown is just 12 years old, but she already has quite an impressive resume. The star of the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things, has officially been announced as the face of Calvin Klein, and we are ecstatic! Ever since she started to become famous from the show, we started to notice just how cool and unique her style was. She has graced so many red carpets already, and her style is so edgy and dignified, which is shocking for someone so young!

Calvin Klein announced Millie as the new face of the brand, stating, “A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally.”

Millie couldn’t contain her own excitement, when she posted the pic of herself with the caption, “I am so honored to be a part of this.” We are obsessed with the campaign photo where Millie is standing with a bare face and no makeup rocking a white shirt with a red yellow and burgundy, layered fringe overlay on top. She tucked the fringe tassel top into a pair of high-waisted red trousers with stripes down the side — it’s amazing.

Millie will star in the campaign alongside Abbey Lee and Natalie Westling, and Millie was recruited by Calvin Klein’s new Chief Creative Officer, Raf Simons. Raf is introducing a new collection, By Appointment, which will mark his first campaign under the brand. Calvin Klein By Appointment is a handcrafted and made to measure collection in NYC. “Calvin Klein By Appointment 1-14 is very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion,” said Raf Simons. Pieter Mulier, Creative Director Calvin Klein, also said in a statement, “It is driven by character; it’s about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.”

What do you guys think of Millie’s latest campaign? Are you as excited as we are that she’s the new face of Calvin Klein?

