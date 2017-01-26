Melania Trump’s Inaugural Gown Designer Defends Her: ‘She’s Not Just A Fashion Plate’

REX/Shutterstock

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Melania Trump looked gorgeous in her white gown at all three of the Inaugural Balls in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20th. Since then, her dress designer, Hervé Pierre, has been getting a ton of attention & he finally spoke out & defended the First Lady. What he said was absolutely amazing.

It’s no secret that Melania Trump, 46, is drop-dead-gorgeous. Regardless of people’s views on her husband, President Donald Trump, 70, we can all agree that Melania is stunning and has incredible style. She wowed us all when she stepped out at the first of three Inaugural Balls at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washingotn, D.C. on Jan. 20th, in her amazing off-the-shoulder white gown.

Melania’s gown was custom made by little known designer, Hervé Pierre, former creative director of Carolina Herrera, for 14 years. From the minute Melania stepped out on stage in the stunning gown, Hervé’s life changed instantly. He spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for his first ever interview since the inauguration, telling the mag that working with the first lady, “was a designer’s fantasy.” In fact, she was very hands-on with creating the perfect dress, “She knows fashion—she was a model and has worked in a design studio—so she knows about construction. When I brought her fabric swatches, she immediately picked the heaviest, most beautiful six-ply silk from Italy. She knows about fabrics. It was a very organic conversation because we have the same vocabulary.”

Hervé said that she wanted the gown to be very simple and elegant, “She was very specific about the neckline, about all the lines being parallel. It was important for us not to follow any recipe for a ‘First Lady gown.'” He couldn’t help but come to her defense instantly and explained how much he respects her and her style. “She’s presidential now; she’s not just a fashion plate,” he stated. “There is an economy of the drawing, and that’s who she is. Her next four years as First Lady are going to be, like this gown, straight to the point, perhaps with a single measured detail.”

When asked the question we’ve all been dying to know the answer to, how he feels about fellow designers such as: Tom Ford, Philip Lim, Marc Jacobs, and Timo Weiland, refusing to dress her, he answered in the perfect way. “That’s the good thing about this country: we are all equal, but we are definitely not the same. I’m not doing politics, I’m doing dresses. We are not suddenly brokering a big deal between China and Russia. If people don’t want to dress her, I think it’s sad, but I was honored. I don’t criticize these people—it’s their choice, and that’s the beauty of democracy.” Wow, good for you Hervé for sticking up for yourself and Melania.

What do you guys think of Hervé’s defense of Melania? Do you agree with him?

