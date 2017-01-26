Melania Trump Hiring PR Team To Fight ‘Despicable’ Chelsea Handler & More Haters

REX/Shutterstock

Look out, Chelsea Handler! After the comedienne harshly dissed Melania Trump, the first lady is building up her defense team against the haters — and she’s hiring the best of the best, according to a new report. Will it stop the critics, though?!

Chelsea Handler, 41, had no shame in joking that Melania Trump, 46, “can barely speak English” during an interview on Jan.23, and now, Donald Trump’s team is sticking up for the first lady.

“Shame on Chelsea Handler for attacking our first lady in such a despicable manner,” President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, ranted to Page Six. “Don’t be fooled by her accent. Melania is bright and articulate. To be clear, our first lady speaks multiple languages. I believe five. How many languages do you speak, Chelsea?”

This is far from the first time Melania’s been dissed since she’s been thrust in the spotlight throughout her husband’s election and presidency, so now, she’s reportedly hiring a team to manage handling her critics, according to Page Six. “Stephanie Winston Wolkoff [who worked for Vogue]is being tapped as Melania’s chief strategist and is helping interview and select candidates for the first lady’s chief of staff, communications chief and social secretary,” the site reports.

Melania’s son, Barron Trump, 10, has also received an influx of unwanted criticism, and the White House has already issued a statement begging for his privacy. “It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the statement read. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chelsea’s diss about Melania? Do you think Melania’s team will get people to stop attacking her?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.